Man dies in Orange County motorcycle crash: FHP

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating following a fatal crash in Orange County on Saturday.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m. in the area of North Hiawasse Road and Burroughs Drive, according to officials.

Troopers said a 40-year-old man on a 2024 KTM motorcycle was traveling in the area before a vehicle turned in his path, causing the motorcyclist to collide with the car.

The man died on scene, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.