Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after crashing into mailbox in Seminole County: FHP

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Seminole County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

FILE - Police lights.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 34-year-old man died early Saturday morning after he struck a mailbox in Seminole County, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

The crash happened around 4:58 a.m. when a man in a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling westbound on Neighborly Drive approaching Journey Court. 

FHP said the man made a left turn onto Journey Court and began traveling in a southwesterly direction in the parking lot. 

For unknown reasons, he left the roadway and struck a mailbox for the housing complex. 

The driver got out of the car but was later pronounced deceased at the scene. 

The crash is under investigation. 