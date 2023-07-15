Man dies after crashing into mailbox in Seminole County: FHP

article

A 34-year-old man died early Saturday morning after he struck a mailbox in Seminole County, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 4:58 a.m. when a man in a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling westbound on Neighborly Drive approaching Journey Court.

FHP said the man made a left turn onto Journey Court and began traveling in a southwesterly direction in the parking lot.

For unknown reasons, he left the roadway and struck a mailbox for the housing complex.

The driver got out of the car but was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.