Man dies after collision with tractor-trailer in Marion County: FHP

Officials are investigating a fatal crash occurred on I-75 in Marion County.

It happened Saturday afternoon just after 4:00 p.m. near MM 359 when officials said a 27-year-old man was driving southbound in an outside lane.

FHP troopers said for reasons still under investigation the man then traveled onto the shoulder lane and struck the back of a truck's trailer that was disabled on the emergency shoulder.

The 27-year-old man died on the scene, according to officials.

The driver of the truck did not suffer any injuries.