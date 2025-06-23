Man killed by lightning strike at New Smyrna Beach was honeymooning in Florida, sheriff says

The Brief A 29-year-old Colorado man died after being struck by lightning at New Smyrna Beach, Florida. He was hospitalized in critical condition and has since died of his injuries. He and his wife were visiting Florida to celebrate their marriage, officials said.



A Colorado man hit by lightning while standing in the ocean at New Smyrna Beach last week has died, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Patrol. Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the man and his wife were in Florida on their honeymoon.

The backstory:

The 29-year-old Colorado resident was standing in ankle-deep water at New Smyrna Beach on Friday afternoon when he was struck. Beach Safety Patrol personnel immediately began CPR at the scene. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

On Monday, Tamra Malphurs, Director of Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue, confirmed that the man died of his injuries.

His identity has not yet been released.

According to the FOX 35 Storm Team, heavy showers and thunderstorms were moving across Central Florida on Friday when the incident happened. Around 12:30 p.m., a powerful storm cell developed over New Smyrna Beach, with over 170 lightning strikes recorded by FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar.

One of the strikes occurred just off the coast near 27th Avenue.

The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department confirmed two others were indirectly struck by lightning at the Venetian Bay golf course. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

What they're saying:

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood previously said in a Facebook post that the couple were in town on their honeymoon.

"Saying a prayer for this young man and his wife. They were visiting our beaches to celebrate their marriage. In one terrifying second everything changed. My heart goes out to them tonight. I also want to thank everyone who worked so quickly to render aid and get him to the hospital for a fighting chance," the post read.

Lightning capitol of the U.S.

Dig deeper:

Florida is often known as the "lightning capitol" of the United States. The Sunshine State experiences more lightning strikes per square mile than any other state.

Florida averages about 1.2 million lightning strikes each year, according to the Florida Department of Health. Each bolt of lightning contains 1 billion volts of electricity and can reach temperatures hotter than the surface of the sun.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the U.S. each year, according to the CDC. However, the odds of being struck are less than 1 in a million, and nearly 90% of people struck by lightning survive, the CDC reports.

According to the National Weather Service, there have been at least 3 lightning-related deaths in 2025: North Carolina, Mississippi, and Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

