Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Daytona Beach, police said

One man is dead after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Daytona Beach on Saturday, police said.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that the incident occurred on early Saturday morning near Holly Hill, at the intersection of Mason Avenue and North Breach Street.

They said that upon arrival, first responders found a 23-year-old man lying in a grassy area north of the intersection on the shoulder of the road. He passed away at the scene.

They reportedly believe that the man was attempting to cross Mason Avenue on foot when he was struck by the front passenger side of a silver 2009 Acura TSX heading west on Mason from the Seabreeze Bridge.

The driver of the Acura, who police described as a 21-year-old man, did not have any physical injuries. He remained at the scene until the police arrived and actually called the police when the incident occurred.

However, law enforcement said that they are not sure if the victim was using the crosswalk. They did confirm though that the victim did not have the cross signal at the time of the collision. The Acura driver had the green light while driving into the intersection.

The driver reportedly told officers that he attempted to move from the left lane to the right lane in order to avoid a collision but the victim was toggling back and forth between lanes.

No charges are pending, police said.

