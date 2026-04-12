Man in critical following Orange County shooting, deputies say

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The Brief One man is in critical condition after a shooting on Lee Road, according to officials. Suspect information has not yet been released.



A man is in critical condition after being shot in Orange County on Sunday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

It happened in the 1100 block of Lee Road around 8:40 p.m. when deputies responded to the area over reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officials found a man in his 30s who was shot. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.