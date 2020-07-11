Expand / Collapse search

Man crashes into Ocala church, lights it on fire with parishioners inside

Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office says a man drove into the front doors of the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala on Saturday morning, according to deputies.

After the crash, deputies say he lit a fire while parishioners were inside.

The man then reportedly led deputies on a vehicle chase and was soon captured.

No serious injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.  