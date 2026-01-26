OCSO: Man charged after shooting at Orange County deputies serving DNA warrant in Christmas Eve homicide

The Brief A man who shot at deputies during a DNA warrant search was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. Cory Levon Andrews, 20, is facing multiple charges after he shot at deputies on Dec. 26. The homicide suspect – who was also armed with a gun – attempted to run back into the residence and was later detained.



A man who shot at deputies during a DNA search warrant in connection to a Christmas Eve shooting is now charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer one month later.

What we know:

Cory Levon Andrews, 20, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm and shooting into an occupied vehicle, after Orange County deputies say he shot at deputies multiple times.

The backstory:

Orange County deputies responded to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Buchanan Bay Circle Orange County on Friday evening, Dec. 26, to conduct a DNA warrant on a homicide suspect.

The suspect – whose name has not been publicly released – was wanted in connection to a Dec. 24 shooting on PGA Boulevard in Orange County where 17-year-old Jamar Jerome was shot and killed, deputies confirmed.

A map layout shows where the Orange County Sheriff's office conducted its investigation on Dec. 19, 2025.

When deputies located the homicide suspect on Dec. 26, Andrews – who was with the suspect – started firing at deputies. Andrews shot at an unmarked law enforcement vehicle and a deputy returned fire. After Andrews was hit, his left hand was a few inches away from his gun.

As deputies approached, they told him to get his hand away from the gun, released body camera footage showed.

Andrews was transported to the hospital for treatment.

"As soon as our deputies exited their vehicle, this other man opened fired on our deputies, striking one of our vehicles," Sheriff John Mina said during a Dec. 27 press conference.

Pictures from the Orange County Sheriff's office shows bullet holes to law enforcement vehicles.

The homicide suspect – who was also armed with a gun – attempted to run back into the residence, but was stopped by the sheriff's office's felony unit. He was detained, the sheriff's office reported.

A Orange County deputy holds out is gun after a shooter was on the ground.

What's next:

The homicide investigation is ongoing at this time.

The deputy who fired his gun is on administrative leave, pending a review from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.