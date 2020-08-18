Man barricaded himself in Osceola County home, deputies say

article

A man barricaded himself in a Central Florida home on Tuesday, deputies said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said that officers responded to a residence on Rob Way in Kissimmee on Tuesday morning. They went to serve arrest warrants and a search warrant for Tiara Shanta Renee Banks, 31, and Craig Renault Parham, 38, regarding a Scheme to Defraud.

They said that detectives took Banks into custody without incident during a traffic stop. However, when they attempted to take Parham into custody at the residence, he refused to come out and began to barricade the windows and doors. Two juveniles and two other adults were said to also be inside.

SWAT and negotiators soon came to the scene, they added. After about an hour and a half, Parham exited the residence and was taken into custody. No one was injured.

Banks and Parham were reportedly arrested for the Scheme to Defraud warrant and transported to the Osceola County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this case or any other similar incidents, please contact the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222 or contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

