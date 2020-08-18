Florida man arrested after fighting neighbor over Biden campaign sign, deputies say

article

A Florida man was arrested after tossing a Biden political sign out of his neighbor's yard and then punching his neighbor in the face during an argument over it, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the incident on Friday on S. Shell Road in DeBary. According to multiple 911 callers, a fight had broken out after a man, later identified as 55-year-old Anthony Vullo, took a Biden sign out of his neighbor's yard and threw it.

The incident report said that Vullo thought it was rude of him to place a political sign in front of his own sign, thus blocking it from being viewed. He believed his neighbor deliberately did so.

The two of them became engaged in a shouting match, according to the 911 calls. Then, Vullo is said to have pushed the man, to which the neighbor pushed him back. Vullo went on to punch his neighbor in the face before the fight was eventually broken up.

Vullo was reportedly arrested for battery.

