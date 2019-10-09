Man attacks cashier at Florida Walmart, attempts to kick and head-butt responding officers

A Delaware man was arrested after choking a cashier at a Florida Walmart and then attempting to kick and head-butt responding officers.

According to the Stuart Police Department, Peter McGuaghran attacked a Walmart cashier on Wednesday afternoon. While checking out, he walked around the bagging area and pushed the cashier against a counter. He began to choke the cashier without provocation.

When police arrived, they said that McGuaghran became combative as he attempted to kick and head-butt officers.

Investigators said they smelled a “heavy odor” of alcohol coming from McGuaghran, the Palm reported.

The Walmart cashier was reportedly transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

McGuaghran was charged with battery, resisting arrest without violence, assault on a law enforcement officer, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

He was held at the Martin County Jail on an $11,500 bond.

