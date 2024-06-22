Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for robbing Ocala gas station at gunpoint, police say

Published  June 22, 2024 10:32am EDT
Mugshot shows Johnisaac Felix | Credit: Marion County Sheriffs Office

OCALA, Fla. - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in Ocala at gunpoint, police said. 

On June 16, police said they responded to the Marathon convenience store at 3620 E Silver Springs Blvd for an armed robbery. 

A 911 dispatcher gave a description of the suspect, who was later identified as 22-year-old Johnisaac Felix. 

An officer saw Felix changing his clothes near a church and ordered him to stop before he fled. 

Felix was ultimately tasered and police found cash from the store and a handgun. 

Felix was arrested for robbery with a firearm and resisting without violence. He was booked into the Marion County Jail. 