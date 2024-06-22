Man arrested for robbing Ocala gas station at gunpoint, police say

article

A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a convenience store in Ocala at gunpoint, police said.

On June 16, police said they responded to the Marathon convenience store at 3620 E Silver Springs Blvd for an armed robbery.

A 911 dispatcher gave a description of the suspect, who was later identified as 22-year-old Johnisaac Felix.

An officer saw Felix changing his clothes near a church and ordered him to stop before he fled.

Felix was ultimately tasered and police found cash from the store and a handgun.

Felix was arrested for robbery with a firearm and resisting without violence. He was booked into the Marion County Jail.