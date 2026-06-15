Man arrested in Holly Hill after alleged home invasion, shooting in Daytona Beach

The Brief Bernard Millsap Jr., 26, was arrested Monday in Holly Hill after allegedly breaking into a Daytona Beach home and firing a handgun. Deputies responded to the Valley Drive residence around 5:30 a.m.; no injuries were reported. Millsap surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.



A man was arrested Monday after authorities said he broke into a Daytona Beach home, fired a handgun and fled the scene.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office, working with the Holly Hill Police Department, arrested Bernard Millsap Jr., 26, shortly before 11 a.m. at his apartment on State Street in Holly Hill.

The backstory:

Deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home on Valley Drive after receiving a report that Millsap, identified as the ex-boyfriend of a woman at the residence, allegedly kicked in the door, entered the home and fired a handgun before leaving the area, according to the sheriff's office.

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No one was struck by gunfire or injured in the incident.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bernard Millsap Jr., 26, was arrested Monday in Holly Hill after allegedly breaking into a Daytona Beach home and firing a handgun. [Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office]

Authorities said Millsap surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.