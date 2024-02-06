Man arrested after firing shots at estranged wife's new boyfriend from car: deputies

A man was taken to jail after allegedly shooting at his estranged wife's new boyfriend over the weekend in Palm Coast, according to deputies.

Victor Smith, 46, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested on multiple charges including battery and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, just around 9 a.m., deputies responded to a call about two men fighting in the parking lot of a Dollar General store on Matanzas Woods Parkway. Both men left the area in their cars before deputies arrived.

Victor Smith (Photo via Flagler Sheriff's Office)

A few minutes later, one of the men called 911 saying he was chasing Smith's vehicle after the suspect allegedly fired five shots at his car. At least two bullets struck the vehicle, deputies said.

Both cars were later found headed northbound on US 1 and a traffic stop was made, ultimately leading to Smith's arrest.

He was taken to the Flagler County jail and later posted bond of $96,000, officials said.

Investigators learned the two had been fighting because the victim was currently living and dating Smith's estranged wife following their separation five months ago, deputies said in a news release.