Man arrested at Disney's Hollywood Studios after gun found in backpack, deputies say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Central Florida News
FOX 35 Orlando
Nathaniel Freeman (Orange County Sheriff's Office) (FOX 35 Orlando)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested at Disney's Hollywood Studios last month after a gun was found in a backpack while going through the theme park's security line.

According to the police report, Nathaniel Franco Freeman, 35, voluntarily placed his bag on a security table so it could be inspected by Disney security at the theme park on June 25. However, when Freeman opened a zipper, he took the bag off the table and proceeded to ask a woman he was with if she had taken something out of the bag.

"Did you take it out," the man reportedly asked the woman, according to the report. Authorities found a 40mm Smith and Weston handgun, a magazine, and 13 rounds inside the bag.

Firearms, ammunition, knives, and weapons are not allowed on Disney property. However, Freeman was arrested for carrying a concealed firearm without the proper permit, according to the arrest report.

The Orange County deputy conducted a query based on the gun's serial number, but did not find a permit for Freeman, the report said.

Two days earlier, a man was arrested at Disney Springs after a gun, ammunition, and knife were found in his bag.