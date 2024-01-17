Florida man shoots another man in the head following argument in Holly Hill: police

A man was taken to a hospital after being shot in the head in Holly Hill following an argument Wednesday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 2:45 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Harter Drive after receiving a call regarding a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Deputies were able to identify and apprehend a suspect, Christopher Hastings, 33, of Volusia County, within minutes of arriving at the scene.

Christopher Hastings (Photo via Volusia County Corrections)

Hastings was found driving a vehicle on Ridgewood Avenue. The gun that was believed to be used in the crime was recovered by law enforcement.

According to police, Hasting and the victim reportedly got into an argument at a friend's home before shots were fired. The victim walked to another friend's home and called the police.

Hastings was arrested and booked into the Volusia County jail on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.