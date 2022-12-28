Man arrested after giving minor gun to shoot at couple driving on Florida highway: Affidavit

article

An 18-year-old Oregon man was arrested after he allegedly gave a minor a gun that was used to shoot at a couple driving on a Florida highway on Monday, deputies said.

Gabriel Boisvert, 18, was arrested after deputies accused him of providing a gun to a minor that shot at a car on I-95 Monday night.

Deputies said they responded to a shooting on I-95 in Palm Bay and observed a white Volkswagen Passat with a shattered left rear window along with a bullet hole located inches away from the driver's head.

The victims told deputies that a Honda Pilot was traveling at a high rate of speed, cutting in and out of traffic. When the couple switched lanes, the occupants in the Honda, rolled down the window, and they heard a loud bang and felt the window shatter from behind his seat, an arrest affidavit said.

Deputies located the Honda Pilot and discovered one of the passengers, a juvenile, was wearing a fanny pack across his chest that held a Glock 43X. Boisvert told deputies that the gun on the minor was his. When deputies conducted a test to determine who pulled the trigger, they discovered the minor shot at the couple.

The minor told deputies his father just got out of prison, and he just needed some help, an affidavit said.