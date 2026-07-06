Man arrested after gun 'accidentally' fired in downtown Orlando, police say

The Brief A man was arrested Monday after police say he accidentally fired a stolen gun in downtown Orlando last week. Justice Fletcher faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into a public building and using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages. According to police, Fletcher placed a gun in a trash can on July 2, and then, minutes later, accidentally discharged it when he went back to retrieve it.



A man was arrested after he accidentally fired a stolen gun in downtown Orlando and struck a building, according to police.

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What we know:

Officers responded to South Orange Avenue on July 2 after reports of a gunshot.

Police said investigators determined a man, later identified as Justice Fletcher, accidentally fired a gun that he had placed in a trash can when he went to retrieve it.

Fletcher struck a nearby building when the gun discharged, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police said officers later located Fletcher in a downtown parking garage, but he fled the scene when they tried to make contact.

The gun was recovered nearby, according to police. Investigators determined it had been stolen.

Orlando Police released surveillance video that appears to show Fletcher putting a gun in a trash can before returning moments later to retrieve it. A group of people nearby can be seen running away after he picks up the gun.

Orlando police released surveillance they said appears to show Justice Fletcher with a gun in downtown Orlando. (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

Investigators said they also learned that Fletcher was intoxicated throughout the evening and was seen dropping the gun multiple times around downtown.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Fletcher had been trespassed from a downtown hotel earlier in the evening.

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Fletcher faces multiple charges

Fletcher was arrested Monday by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Department on unrelated charges, according to police.

He faces several charges from the downtown Orlando incident, including aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting into a public building, grand theft, discharging a firearm on public property, using a firearm while under the influence, improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm, resisting an officer without violence and tampering with evidence.