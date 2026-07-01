Deadly crash shuts down SR-40 in Volusia County

A person died Wednesday after a crash on State Road in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The crash happened on SR-40 west of Check Station Road in Pierson.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Authorities have not identified the person.

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SR-40 is closed while crews clear the crash.

Drivers are being diverted at US-17, according to troopers.

What we don't know:

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Troopers have not said what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.