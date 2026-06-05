Man arrested after fight leads to deadly Brevard County shooting, deputies say
COCOA, Fla. - A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after an argument in Cocoa led to a deadly shooting, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
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What we know:
Deputies responded to a residence around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man had been shot in the front yard.
When deputies arrived, they found Xavier Carroll, who was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.
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Investigators also found another man at the scene. They said Terrance Skinner Jr. and Carroll were arguing when Skinner pulled out a gun and shot Carroll multiple times.
Skinner was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.
He's being held on no bond.
Terrance Skinner Jr. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office homicide unit at 321-633-8419.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.