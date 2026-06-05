Man arrested after fight leads to deadly Brevard County shooting, deputies say

The Brief A man has been arrested after an argument led to a deadly shooting in Brevard County, according to deputies. Terrance Skinner, 22, was arrested Thursday after deputies said he shot another man during an argument at a residence. Skinner, a convicted felon, faces charges of first-degree premeditated murder and possession of a firearm.



A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after an argument in Cocoa led to a deadly shooting, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

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What we know:

Deputies responded to a residence around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after reports that a man had been shot in the front yard.

When deputies arrived, they found Xavier Carroll, who was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

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Investigators also found another man at the scene. They said Terrance Skinner Jr. and Carroll were arguing when Skinner pulled out a gun and shot Carroll multiple times.

Skinner was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.

He's being held on no bond.

Terrance Skinner Jr. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff's office homicide unit at 321-633-8419.