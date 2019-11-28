Man arrested after allegedly throwing 'liquefied fecal matter' at people, police say

article

The Toronto Police Service reported on Tuesday that a man was arrested and charged after allegedly throwing liquefied fecal matter at several people.

They alleged that on November 22, 23-year-old Samuel Opoku entered the John P. Robarts Research Library on St. George Street and assaulted a woman and young person. He threw contents from a bucket, which was described as liquefied fecal matter.

He also allegedly entered the Scott Library on Keele Street on November 24 and assaulted a man and woman there, police said. He again threw contents from a bucket described as liquefied fecal matter.

Then on November 25, police said Opoku allegedly approached a woman in the area of College Street and McCaul Street and threw contents from a bucket, again described as liquefied fecal matter.

Officers reportedly arrested Opoku on Tuesday and charged him with five counts of assault with a weapon and five counts of mischief interfere with property.

Anyone with any information regarding these incidents is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com, online on our Facebook Leave a Tip page, or text TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637).

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.