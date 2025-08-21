Man accused of Seminole County trail assault ordered held without bond

The Brief A 20-year-old man accused of raping a woman on the Seminole Wekiva Trail will remain jailed without bond. Deputies said Patrick Gamache attacked the victim on Monday. Gamache was already on probation in Miami-Dade County for a 2023 robbery case and is due back in court Sept. 30.



A 20-year-old man accused of raping a woman along the Seminole Wekiva Trail earlier this week will remain in jail without bond, a Seminole County judge ruled Wednesday.

What we know:

Deputies said 20-year-old Patrick Gamache attacked a woman Monday as she walked along the Seminole Wekiva Trail.

According to the arrest report, he grabbed her from behind, wrestled her to the ground and allegedly raped her before fleeing. A nearby worker heard the victim’s cries and called 911. Gamache was arrested and appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge ordered him held without bond on charges of sexual assault and battery.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released further details about how deputies located Gamache after the attack or whether DNA or other physical evidence ties him to the crime. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has not said if additional charges could be filed. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Timeline:

The attack happened Monday evening on the Seminole Wekiva Trail. Gamache. His arrest was announced on Tuesday, and he appeared before a judge on Wednesday. Court records show he had just been sentenced in Miami-Dade County to 15 days of probation for a strong-arm robbery case — a probation period set to end next week.

What's next:

Gamache is scheduled to return to court in Seminole County on Sept. 30.

