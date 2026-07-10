Man accused of punching kids for riding ATVs through Marion County neighborhood, deputies say

The Brief A 42-year-old man is accused of punching two children after they rode ATVs through a Marion County neighborhood, according to the Sheriff's Office. Ivan Sobal allegedly got into an argument with a group of kids and grabbed one by the neck and punched two of them, according to an arrest affidavit. Sobal was arrested Wednesday and charged with child abuse and battery by strangulation.



A man is accused of grabbing and punching two children for riding ATVs through a Marion County neighborhood, according to the Sheriff's Office.

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What we know:

Deputies responded to the Belleview Heights area of Summerfield on Wednesday and talked with three children who said they were riding ATVs down the road when a man, later identified as Ivan Sobal, confronted them.

Sobal, 42, and the kids were yelling at each other when Sobal grabbed one of them by the hair and neck and punched and kicked him during the argument, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sobal allegedly punched another child in the face, according to the arrest affidavit. The child hit him back, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies said one of the children had a bloody nose and "obvious" swelling in his face, according to the report. The other child didn't have any visible injuries, officials said.

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Ivan Sobal, 42, is accused of punching two kids after they rode ATVs through a Marion County neighborhood, according to the Sheriff's Office. (Credit: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Sobal told deputies that it's an ongoing issue with children "tearing up the road" with ATVs, and that he has called law enforcement about it before.

Sobal was arrested on charges of child abuse and battery by strangulation. He was booked into the Marion County Jail.