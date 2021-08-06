Man accused of throwing water on child at DeBary park

Deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Thursday, accused of opening a water bottle throwing liquid at a 7-year-old girl.

Cameron Lyons, 27, was confronted by parents at the DeBary Community Park splash pad, according to the Sheriff's Office. Lyons left the scene but deputies caught up with on S. Charles R. Beall Blvd.

According to deputies, Lyons told them he knew the girl by name and was "only playing with her." He stated he was going to the splash pad to listen to music and hang out, according to an arrest report.

"He advised he likes little girls but he knows it's illegal. Lyons stated he always liked little girls and thought they were cute. Lyons continued to state he would have family friends come over to play games and have fun. He advised he is a father figure to the little girls in his family," the affidavit read.

A criminal history check of Lyons showed one felony charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Sheriff's Office said.

Lyons is charged with child abuse without great harm.

