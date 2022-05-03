Man accused of 'sextortion' relationships with minors, detectives say

article

Flagler County sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who is accused of making sexual threats toward two girls, ages 13 and 14.

Jose Yair Flores Del Angel, 21, of Satsuma, turned himself into authorities on Monday on charges including lewd or lascivious battery with a victim over 12 but less than 16 and lewd or lascivious molestation with a victim over 12 but less than 16.

In December, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said a School Resource Deputy was advised that Flores Del Angel made "sextortion threats" toward a student. With the help of the Bunnell Police Department, detectives said an investigation revealed that Flores Del Angel was engaged in a sexual relationship with two different students at the school.

According to the sheriff's office, both victims described to detectives similar details of relationships and encounters with Flores Del Angel, "meeting him on a social media site where he claimed to be 17-18 years of age."

Detectives said Flores Del Angel confessed to his involvement in both cases and two arrest warrants were granted.

"This sick and twisted individual preyed on young children," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "This disgusting person is now in jail where he belongs and can’t hurt another child."

Flores Del Angel was booked into the Flagler County Jail on a $50,000 bond.