Man accused of planting IED on Wells Fargo ATM in NW Harris County

Thomas Moschella, 45, is facing charges for placing an improvised explosive device (IED) on an ATM in north Harris County.

On Oct. 29, Harris County deputies found the IED on an ATM at a Wells Fargo branch in the 8800 block of Spring Cypress Rd. Deputies say the explosive was placed on the ATM to gain access to the money inside the machine.

Investigators say Moschella fled the scene while he was installing the device prior to deputies arriving. Moschella was identified by the Harris County Sheriff's Office as the suspect through fingerprint analysis.

Moschella was arrested at his northwest Harris County home on Nov. 19. Deputies seized more than 60 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators say they also recovered a 2019 Audi Q8 SUV reported stolen to the Houston Police Department.

Moschella is charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, IED, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.