Thanksgiving shooting: Man arrested on murder charge after 2 killed in Orange County shooting

The Brief A man is accused of a double homicide that occurred in Orange County on Thursday. Christian Vargas Pagan, 46, is facing a first-degree murder charge. The names of the two victims have not been released at this time.



A man is accused of murder after two people died from a shooting in Orange County on Thanksgiving.

Christian Vargas Pagan, 46, was charged with first-degree murder after a double homicide on Thanksgiving day.

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Christian Vargas Pagan, 46, after a man and woman died in a shooting on Nov. 27.

Pagan is facing a first-degree murder charge.

His first court appearance is set for Nov. 28 in Orange County courts.

The backstory:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex in the area near Cedar Bend Circle and Rouse Road around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 27. The apartment complex is near where the East Orange County neighborhoods of Alafaya and Union Park border each other.

A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman in her 40s was taken to a hospital, where she later died, the sheriff’s office said.

A large law enforcement presence remained at the scene for several hours, as homicide detectives collected evidence.

What we don't know:

The victims have not been publicly identified at this time. The sheriff's office has not released details regarding what happened in this incident.