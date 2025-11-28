Thanksgiving shooting: Man arrested on murder charge after 2 killed in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man is accused of murder after two people died from a shooting in Orange County on Thanksgiving.
Christian Vargas Pagan, 46, was charged with first-degree murder after a double homicide on Thanksgiving day.
What we know:
The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Christian Vargas Pagan, 46, after a man and woman died in a shooting on Nov. 27.
Pagan is facing a first-degree murder charge.
His first court appearance is set for Nov. 28 in Orange County courts.
The backstory:
The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to an apartment complex in the area near Cedar Bend Circle and Rouse Road around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 27. The apartment complex is near where the East Orange County neighborhoods of Alafaya and Union Park border each other.
A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman in her 40s was taken to a hospital, where she later died, the sheriff’s office said.
A large law enforcement presence remained at the scene for several hours, as homicide detectives collected evidence.
What we don't know:
The victims have not been publicly identified at this time. The sheriff's office has not released details regarding what happened in this incident.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.