Man accused of carjacking woman at nail salon arrested after chase in Volusia County

The Brief Deputies say a 44-year-old man stole a woman's car from a Port Orange nail salon after crashing another stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended when OnStar remotely disabled the vehicle and deputies took him into custody. He faces charges including carjacking, hit-and-run and fleeing law enforcement.



A 44-year-old man accused of stealing a woman's vehicle from a Port Orange nail salon was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit that ended with deputies taking him into custody in the middle of a roadway, authorities said.

Investigators identified the suspect as Robert Tokarz, 44.

The backstory:

Authorities said Tokarz had already crashed a stolen vehicle before entering a nail salon, taking a woman's keys and stealing her car.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Tokarz fled in the stolen vehicle and later told an OnStar representative that law enforcement should back off because he was armed with an AR-15 rifle. Sheriff Mike Chitwood said deputies later determined Tokarz did not have a firearm.

The pursuit ended when authorities used OnStar technology to remotely disable the vehicle, allowing deputies to stop the car and take Tokarz into custody.

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Sheriff's officials said Tokarz appeared to have been drinking during the incident. Body-camera footage showed multiple beer containers inside the vehicle, and Chitwood said the suspect was drinking a beer when deputies removed him from the car.

Investigators also allege Tokarz used the victim's credit card to purchase beer after the carjacking.

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Tokarz faces multiple charges, including carjacking, hit-and-run and fleeing law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.