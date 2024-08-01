Man, 18, killed in collision on Enterprise Osteen Road in Volusia County: FHP

Stream FOX 35 News

An 18-year-old Deltona man was killed on Wednesday evening in a two-car crash in Volusia County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the man was driving a 2016 Nissan Versa eastbound on Enterprise Osteen Road, west of Hanging Moss Lane, when it collided with a 2018 Toyota 4Runner ahead of it.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota had begun to slow down to make a left turn when the driver of the Nissan failed to slow or stop in time, swerved to the left, and struck the front left of the Toyota with the front right of the Nissan.

Following the collision, the Nissan veered off the road, hit a tree, and overturned on its right side. The driver of the Nissan was transported to HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital, where he later died.

A 17-year-old Deltona man who was a passenger in the Nissan was also taken to the hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. The Toyota's driver, a 45-year-old Deltona man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation.