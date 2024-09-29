Mama bear and cub caught making a mess in the garage of a Sanford home

It's not everyday you find a bear in your garage, let alone two.

This momma bear and her cub were caught on video after knocking over and digging through a trash can in the garage of a Sanford home.

A viewer shared this video with FOX 35 of the two animals in the garage of his home in the Astor Farms neighborhood.

Similar Story: Huge bear caught sleeping on front porch of Florida home

You can see in the video the two bears and the mess they made. If you look closely, you can see the cub still has some evidence stuck to his paw.

The two animals just back away and assess the mess.