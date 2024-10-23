Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 2024: How to register

Join FOX 35 Orlando and the American Cancer Society for the 2024 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research, and to support those impacted by the disease.

The 2024 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lake Eola Park, 566 E. Robinson Street, in downtown Orlando. Click here to register and donate.

FOX 35 Good Day Orlando anchor Amy Kaufeldt will emcee the event. FOX 35 Orlando will broadcast live from the event, 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. Watch Good Day Orlando Saturday on FOX 35, www.FOX35Orlando.com/live, or in the FOX Local app.

When is it?

Saturday, Feb. 26 at Lake Eola Park, 566 E. Robinson Street. The walk starts at 9 a.m., but it's recommended that you arrive by 7 a.m. for opening ceremonies and to allow extra time for traffic and parking.

Starbucks, fruit, and water provided.

Can I still register?

Of course! Click here to register and donate.

Where should I park?

Parking is very, very limited at Lake Eola Park. There are several fee-based parking garages and parking lots around the park. Click here to view parking options.

Are dogs allowed?

Yup!

Are strollers allowed?

Yup!

What should I wear?

As much pink as you can! Check the FOX 35 Storm Team weather forecast to see how warm or cold it will be during the morning hours. However, athletic wear is recommended.

Click here for more information.