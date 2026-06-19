Maitland sinkhole: Stability tests completed as Wymore Road repairs continue

The Brief Crews have completed stability tests on Wymore Road in Maitland after the road was closed due to a sinkhole. The sinkhole formed on May 15 across both lanes of the roadway. The site will be turned over to Orange County, which will rebuild about 200 feet of the road.



A Maitland road that has been closed since last month after a sinkhole formed is a step closer to being repaired.

The final stability tests on a section of Wymore Road were completed Thursday, according to city officials.

The site will be turned over to Orange County, which will rebuild about 200 feet of roadway that was damaged by the sinkhole.

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Sinkhole forms on Wymore Road

The backstory:

The sinkhole developed May 15 on Wymore Road, causing the asphalt to collapse in both lanes.

The depression initially measured about 20 feet wide before growing to 25 feet wide.

Officials set up detours and closed the road between Oranole Road and Hope Road.

A 20-foot-wide depression formed underneath Wymore Road in Maitland, prompting city officials to close the road.

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Late last month, crews conducted multiple tests to determine if the sinkhole had stabilized, including pumping thousands of gallons of water into the hole.

A timeline for the reopening of the road has not been shared.