Maitland driver crashes into his own apartment, escapes serious injury

The Brief A man drove through his apartment’s patio and into the kitchen Wednesday, officials said. No one else was inside, and the driver avoided serious injury. Inspectors confirmed the building did not suffer major damage.



What we know:

A man crashed his vehicle into his own apartment Wednesday afternoon in the Visconti West Condominiums off Fennell Street in Maitland, according to Maitland Fire Rescue.

The car went through an exterior patio and into the kitchen. First responders moved the vehicle back outside. Officials said the driver was not seriously injured, and no one else was inside the unit at the time. City building inspectors determined the crash did not cause serious structural damage.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A man crashed his vehicle into his own apartment Wednesday afternoon in the Visconti community off Fennell Street in Maitland, according to Maitland Fire Rescue. [Credit: Maitland Fire Rescue]

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on how or why the man lost control of the vehicle. It’s also unclear whether the driver will face any citations or if repairs will be needed beyond cosmetic damage inside the apartment.

What they're saying:

Maitland Fire Rescue responded quickly to secure the scene and ensure no one else was harmed.

"The driver was not seriously injured, and his apartment was not occupied by anyone else during the crash."

The building had no serious structural damage, according to city building officials.

