Maine man arrested for making death threats over Xbox to Florida teen
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 32-year-old Maine man has been arrested following a two-and-a-half-year investigation into violent threats made against a Flagler County teenager through the Xbox gaming network, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.
Sends threatening messages through Xbox & Snapchat
What we know:
James Maynard, of Pittsfield, Maine, was taken into custody April 25 by local authorities in collaboration with Florida detectives after allegedly sending a series of messages threatening to kill the Palm Coast victim and their family. The threats, which included statements about burning down the victim's home and making their parents disappear, were first reported in July and November 2022. At the time, the victim was a juvenile and said they had only interacted with the suspect through Xbox and Snapchat.
Despite attempts to block the user, the suspect reportedly changed his profile repeatedly to continue the harassment. Through investigative means, detectives with the Major Case Unit identified Maynard in January 2025 and obtained an arrest warrant.
Maynard was booked into the Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta, Maine, on a charge of written or electronic threats to kill.
Will be extradited to Flagler County
What's next:
He is awaiting extradition to Flagler County. Sheriff Rick Staly praised the interagency cooperation and warned that threats to local residents would be aggressively pursued, regardless of the suspect’s location.
The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office in partnership with Maine local authorities.