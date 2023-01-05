Magical proposal: Couple gets engaged on 'Kiss Cam' during Orlando Magic game

A young man proposed to his girlfriend on the Orlando Magic's "Kiss Cam" during Wednesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and she said yes!

This was the moment Tim Heaton was waiting as he and his now-fiancée Nicole Cherry discussed what it was like when he proposed to her before a large crowd at the Amway Center.

"They told me we got it all worked out, gotta be in your seats the entire second quarter, all that stuff. I just made sure we got there, in our spots," he explained. "When the Kiss Cam came on, I made sure to have the ring ready to go and ‘lights, camera, action,’ got down on a knee and made it happen."

Heaton said looking back on it, everything seemed to happen so fast. "It was kind of a whirlwind, but it was perfect!"

Cherry said Heaton kept a good poker face throughout the evening leading up to the proposal. "I was kind of thinking it might happen at the game because we'd been talking about getting married for a while, but I was like no, surely not," she said.

But then the moment came for the Tampa couple, and Cherry said yes. "Everything kind of aligned and it's just been wonderful!" she told us.

The happy couple plans to tie the knot sometime in 2024.