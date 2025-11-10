Made in Central Florida: How Huey Magoo's got its start near UCF

The Brief Did you know Huey Magoo's Chicken Tenders got its start in Central Florida? The very first opened in 2004 not far from the University of Central Florida (UCF). The chicken chain has now expanded to 80 restaurants in 14 states.



How it got its start

Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens met while playing golf at the University of Mississippi and bonded over their passion for food, specifically great chicken.

When they moved to Central Florida, they realized something was missing: a place that focused entirely on selling chicken tenders.

In 2004, the two decided to go into business together and opened a restaurant near UCF focused entirely on fried chicken tenders, sandwiches, and fries.

"People had to warm up to it at first," said Armstrong. "They’d say, ‘Wait, all you sell is chicken tenders?’ But it didn’t take long before we had lines out the door just from word of mouth."

From a local favorite to a national brand

Two decades later, Huey Magoo’s has expanded – and expanded again. Currently, there are some 80 restaurants spread out across 14 states.

"We hear it all the time," Armstrong said. "‘Y’all started here, right? This is local!’ People take pride in that."

Even as the brand grows, Armstrong said the heart of the company has not changed.

Who is Huey Magoo?

Even the name of the restaurant has a personal touch to both Matt and Thad.

"Huey" was the nickname Matt's aunt gave him. And Thad's dad used to call him and his friend "Magoo;s."

Thus, Huey Magoo's was born.

The Secret to their success

Armstrong credits Huey Magoo’s success to three things:

The Chicken: Fresh, quality tenders made the same way since day one.

The Customers: Loyal people who keep coming back and spreading the word.

The Team: A tight-knit crew that feels like family.

"If we do everything we can to serve our guests well, and do the small things, success will come," Armstrong said.

What’s Next?

The chicken chain has more restaurants in the works and hopes to open its 100th restaurant in 2026.