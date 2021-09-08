Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to return live with balloons, performances, Santa

article

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be live and in-person to kick off the 2021 holiday season, the department store announced Wednesday.

After drastically scaling down the previous year's parade due to the pandemic, the time-honored tradition returns on Thursday, Nov. 25 with giant balloons, floats, marching bands, performances and celebrities.

The televised 95th parade steps off at 9 a.m. and ends at Noon with an appearance from Santa Claus.

COVID safety protocols will be in place for participants and spectators. There implementation will be managed by the City of New York.

Anyone interested in attending is encouraged to check macys.com/parade for the latest information.

Last year, the parade during the television-only event traveled along the usual 2.5-mile route down Broadway into Herald Square with big balloons anchored to vehicles instead of guided by people. Local New York bands and performers provided live music.