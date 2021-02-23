LYNX providing transportation to Osceola COVID-19 vaccination site

article

LYNX will be offering rides to eligible Osceola County residents who are seeking transportation to the county's COVID-19 vaccination site at Centro Cristiano Dios De Pactos Church in Kissimmee.

Residents who are 65 and older, who have obtained an appointment for a COVID-19 shot and do not have a way to transport themselves can call to find out how to qualify for a ride.

LYNX needs at least a 48-hour prior notice to schedule a ride through the Office of Emergency Management (OEM). Since the OEM does not operate on weekends, any ride needed for a Saturday or Monday must be made the prior Thursday at the latest. Residents need to call 407-742-0000 between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

OEM will coordinate your information with LYNX for a scheduled ride.

"This is a great option for any seniors who were worried about finding a way to the vaccination site once they had secured an appointment," said Osceola Commission Chairman Brandon Arrington.

When the ride is scheduled, a LYNX driver will pick up the rider and wait in the vehicle line at the Osceola Vaccine Site through the entire vaccination process before talking the client directly back home.

To qualify, seniors prove they have a valid vaccination appointment. A family member or caregiver may also ride along. Masks will be mandatory.

"Leveraging LYNX’s expertise and resources to fill this gap was a really practical answer to a troubling issue," said Osceola County Commissioner Viviana Janer, who is a member of the LYNX governing board.

ACCESS LYNX clients can make a reservation by calling the ACCESS LYNX customer service center at 407-423-8747, and selecting option No. 4.

