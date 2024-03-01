Louisville driver rescued from semi-truck hanging over Ohio River

Louisville, Kentucky emergency crews repelled off the Roger Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the 2nd Street Bridge, on Friday to rescue a driver of a semi-truck who was dangling over the Ohio River.

Crews performed a high-angle rescue to repel down to the level of the cabin, get the driver and raise the person back up to safety.

During a press conference, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O'Neill said crews arrived at the scene at 12:06 p.m. local time to a "pretty serious wreck" involving two vehicles and a semi-truck. One patient in a vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the semi, a woman, was stuck in the cab, but rescuers were able to get her out. They used a ladder to lower the rescuer, firefighter Bryce Carden, and the two were pulled up by a rope and pulley.

Photo from the scene. (Credit: LiveNOW from FOX)

"It's tremendously lucky that it [the semi-truck] didn't go over," O'Neill said, adding that the woman was "very relieved to be back on solid ground." The woman was transported to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

"This is why our first responders are heroes," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Friday afternoon. "Thank you to @loukyfire @LMPD and all those who swiftly responded to an incident on the Second Street bridge where a tractor trailer went off the road. Your bravery is unmatched and we’re grateful for your lifesaving work."

WATCH: A jackknifed semi-truck hangs over a freeway in Phoenix

Officials said the semi was still dangling over the edge following the incident, and emergency crews were actively working to clear the scene. The bridge remained shut down in both directions.

"This is a once-in-a-career type of thing," O'Neill said, adding, "We're willing to risk a lot to save a lot … these men and women make me so proud."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.