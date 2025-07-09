Longwood officer resigns amid investigation into teen's involuntary detainment

The Brief A Longwood police officer resigned during an internal investigation into his handling of a 17-year-old taken into custody in May for an involuntary mental health exam. The department said no public complaints were filed, but an internal review revealed potential policy violations.



A Longwood police officer has resigned amid an internal investigation into his handling of a teenage boy taken into custody earlier this year under the Florida Mental Health Act, according to the Longwood Police Department.

Also known as the Baker Act, the Florida law allows certain professionals, including law enforcement officers, to take a person into custody for an involuntary mental health examination — for up to 72 hours.

What we know:

The incident occurred on May 27, when officers responded to a family disturbance at a residence in the city. During the response, officers determined that a 17-year-old boy met the criteria for an involuntary mental health evaluation and took him into custody under the Baker Act, officials said.

Officer Virgel Quintal | CREDIT: City of Longwood website

While no formal complaints were filed by the public, the department said a proactive internal review flagged possible violations of departmental policy by Officer Virgel Quintal. He was initially placed on paid suspension pending the outcome of a formal administrative investigation.

Quintal resigned from the department before the investigation was completed, police said.

What's next:

The administrative investigation into the incident remains ongoing.