Longwood intersection project would expand lanes, affect 11 properties

The Brief A $5 million FDOT project would upgrade the busy intersection of State Road 434 and County Road 427 in Longwood. The improvements require acquiring portions of 11 nearby commercial properties, though businesses are expected to remain open. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer, but no completion date has been announced.



A major roadway improvement project is planned for a busy Longwood intersection.

The project would require property acquisitions from 11 nearby businesses as officials work to ease congestion and improve safety.

What we know:

The Florida Department of Transportation is proposing upgrades at the intersection of State Road 434 and County Road 427, including additional turn lanes, bicycle lanes, drainage improvements, sidewalks and traffic signal enhancements.

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City officials said portions of several commercial properties would be needed for the project, though businesses are expected to remain operational. Potential impacts include reduced landscaping buffers, fewer parking spaces and adjustments to signage.

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Business owners near the intersection said heavy traffic and delays caused by nearby railroad crossings have long been a concern and welcomed efforts to improve traffic flow.

FDOT estimates the project will cost about $5 million, with construction expected to begin this summer.

What we don't know:

A completion date has not been announced.