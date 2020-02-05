Lockheed Martin launches innovation program, offers $100,000 to boost tech projects

article

Lockheed Martin announced on Wednesday that they are launching an innovation program in Orlando that will fund small businesses with $100,000.

They said that they want to invest in three technology areas: sensors, artificial intelligence, and autonomy. They invite small businesses in Lake, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties to submit proposals to execute research and development projects on these fields. The chosen business will receive $100,000 in funding.

“Orlando is an emerging technology hub with an influx of start-ups, entrepreneurs and small businesses,” said Dr. Scott Roberson, director of Advanced and Special Programs at Lockheed Martin in Orlando. “Lockheed Martin has a strong history of innovation investments, supplier diversity initiatives and STEM projects and is fortunate to be experiencing significant business growth locally. This program will not only help us partner with local technical talent, but also strengthen the community’s business ecosystem.”

Florida Senator Rick Scott also showed his approval of the initiative, stating that “it’s great to see companies investing in Florida’s entrepreneurs and encouraging innovation throughout the industry. Florida’s small businesses are the backbone to our growing economy, and this investment will go a long way to support them and create more opportunities throughout our state.”

“Innovation is in Orlando’s DNA, thanks in large part to Lockheed Martin’s 60-plus year history in the region, when the company established a program to support the nation’s Space Race,” said Tim Giuliani, president and CEO of the Orlando Economic Partnership. “This new program will further align the efforts of Orlando’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and increase collaboration among companies of all sizes within the Orlando region.”

Proposals for the funding must be submitted by April 20, 2020, Lockheed Martin said. Those selected will be announced in May 2020.

For more information, visit the Lockheed Martin website.