Lockdown lifted at Palm Coast hospital after employee received threatening message

A lockdown was lifted at AdventHealth Palm Coast after an employee received a threatening message on social media.

Flagler County deputies say the Facebook message was sent by Kelsey Anderson.

They say he wrote a domestic partner, threatening to shoot her and shoot up the hospital.

As a result, the hospital was placed on lockdown on Sunday.

Through the course of their investigation, deputies say there was no indication that Anderson was ever at the hospital.

Though, a large law enforcement presence remained at the hospital until Anderson was located.

On Sunday night, deputies found Anderson and arrested him on an active warrant for written threats to kill.

Detectives say Anderson was found at Hidden Trails Community Park in Bunnell.