Local leaders donate blood in honor of Pulse victims

Pulse Remembrance
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Sheriff John Mina, and Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon donated blood on Friday at a Pulse Remembrance blood drive in front of Orlando City Hall. 

Saturday marks the 5-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting where 49 people were killed and dozens were injured. 

Dyer’s wife, Susie, also donated. The Mayor and his wife both have O negative blood, which is the universal blood type. This means it can be given to any patient, regardless of the recipients’ blood type. Only seven percent of the population has O negative blood. 

