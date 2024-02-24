Orlando water polo standout, cancer survivor honored at annual tournament

It was an emotional time for Evan Staton at a Saturday water polo tournament near International Drive. The former standout player and coach got a surprise award, after surviving both cancer and a stroke. "[It’s] not for me," Evan struggled to say, when asked how he felt about the unexpected honor, "it's about Ian."

"Ian" being Ian Supra, Evan’s friend and water polo teammate from Doctor Phillips High School. In a sad irony, Ian also had cancer, but eventually lost his battle with the disease, and died in 2015. This weekend was the seventh-annual Ian Supra Memorial Water Polo Tournament, named in Ian’s honor.

Ian's father, Chris Supra, explained why they decided to honor Evan with the Ian Supra Legacy Award. "Really, exemplifies Ian's spirit as far as never giving up, really fighting and working through what he has to work through to get back to himself."

Doctor Phillips High School hosted the tournament at the Rosen Aquatic Center, together with the Ian Supra Memorial Foundation. Water polo players at the tournament said Evan and Ian’s struggles reminded them of the different challenges in everybody's lives. "I think it's an amazing tournament. It brings a lot of clubs, a lot of schools together to participate, have a lot of fun, and honor someone that definitely deserves this recognition," said Ty De Wachter, a Doctor Phillips High School athlete.

Evan still has a long way to go, but he and his family said they would keep working to reach their goal of getting back to a normal life. "Six days a week, heavy workouts, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy," explained Athena Staton, Evan's mother, "workouts at CORE, a special gym in Altamonte Springs for people with spinal cord or brain injuries."

The Ian Supra Memorial Foundation supports child cancer patients throughout Central Florida. They said they hoped to raise $2,000-3,000 from the tournament.