Homeowners paid $40K to remove front-yard pool mistakenly approved by Seminole County
MAITLAND, Fla. - A front-yard swimming pool on Lakeshore Drive in Maitland, Seminole County, has been removed after officials said it violated local building codes.
The county originally approved the project in October by mistake.
The backstory:
Construction equipment and the pool have been cleared, and the county paid the homeowners $40,000 to fill in the pool and restore the property, resolving any potential legal claims.
The settlement, approved by the Seminole County Board of County Commissioners on Dec. 9, 2025, was requested by the homeowners to resolve the matter. No further board action is expected.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by residents along Lakeshore Drive in Maitland, and Seminole County