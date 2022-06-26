Live radar: Tracking heavy rain as storms move slowly south of Orlando

Heavy rain is falling in the slow moving storms south of Orlando and west of Interstate 95 Sunday afternoon.

The FOX 35 Storm Team said there will be a rise in shower and thunderstorm activity this afternoon, with storms potentially bringing lightning and gusty winds.

"Ponding on the roadways is possible later this afternoon. Remember to turn around, don't drown," Meteorologist Allison Gargaro said.