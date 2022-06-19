LIVE RADAR: Severe storms moving through Central Florida Sunday afternoon

View radar and track the storms in the video player above.

Strong thunderstorms are moving through Central Florida Sunday afternoon bringing with them heavy rain, thunder and lightning, small hail, and gusty winds.

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for several counties during the afternoon hours, but have since expired.

The biggest threats are small hail, heavy rain, and wind gusts greater than 50 mph.