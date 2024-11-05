Live elections results map: How Florida voted for Kamala Harris, Donald Trump for president

Millions of Florida voters hit the polls before Election Day and on Election Day to vote for the next President of the United States. Live results are beginning to come in now that polls have closed in Florida – and across the nation.

Vice President Kamala Harris received the Democratic Party nomination after the incumbent, President Joe Biden, stepped out of the race.

The Republican nominee, former president Donald Trump, is looking to reclaim the White House in his third presidential campaign.

LIVE: Florida Presidential Election Results

Polls closed in Florida at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, and results were released moments later.

Donald Trump has won Florida's 30 electoral votes, according to both FOX and AP projections. Trump won Florida in 2020 and 2016 elections, as well.

After a disastrous election count in the 2020 Election, Florida lawmakers enacted drastic changes to how the state would count its early votes, mail-in votes, and Election Day votes.

In Florida, early voting ballots are counted and tabulated as soon as they are processed, though the results cannot be released until polls close on Election Day. In fact, under Florida law, early voting has to be counted and submitted to the state by the end of the early voting period.

