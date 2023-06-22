Here's where you can find sandbag locations in Ocala

The city of Ocala is giving out free sandbags to residents as the area prepares for the potential for severe weather and flooding.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, residents can fill up to 10 sandbags at the following locations:

E.D. Croskey Center, 1510 NW Fourth St.

Jervey Gantt, 2200 SE 36th Ave.

Sandbags can help prevent water from strong storms from coming into homes. They can be placed in doorways, as well as driveway aprons, garage doors, and other areas around the home.